Man in court over £7,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure worth thousands of pounds.

The court appearance follows a recovery of cannabis resin and heroin worth almost £7,000 during a search at a property in Aberdeen on Monday.

Mark Jaffray, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter.

Jaffray, of Aberdeen, is facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs and drugs possession.

During the hearing, Jaffray made no plea and the case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.