Man arrested after death of Jimmy Harris on A85 near Taynuilt

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident on the A85 Oban road in Argyll that led to the death of a Taynuilt man.

Jimmy Harris, 61, died at the scene after being found injured on the roadside at about 1am on Sunday.

An extensive 36-hour investigation has since taken place at the scene at Kirkton with the road remaining closed at 1.30pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released pending further inquiries, which are ongoing.

Extensive police investigation on A85

Police were notified that Mr Harris had been found injured at the side of the A85 at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at about 1am on Sunday.

Emergency services later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initial inquiries suggested he may have been struck by a vehicle with an extensive investigation launched to gather evidence.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries while checking public and private CCTV footage.

Specialist teams have also been working at the scene where Mr Harris was discovered.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0293 from October 10.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.