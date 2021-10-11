Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Man arrested after death of Jimmy Harris on A85 near Taynuilt

By David Mackay
11/10/2021, 3:22 pm
Jimmy Harris. Photo: Police Scotland

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident on the A85 Oban road in Argyll that led to the death of a Taynuilt man.

Jimmy Harris, 61, died at the scene after being found injured on the roadside at about 1am on Sunday.

An extensive 36-hour investigation has since taken place at the scene at Kirkton with the road remaining closed at 1.30pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released pending further inquiries, which are ongoing.

Extensive police investigation on A85

Police were notified that Mr Harris had been found injured at the side of the A85 at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at about 1am on Sunday.

Emergency services later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initial inquiries suggested he may have been struck by a vehicle with an extensive investigation launched to gather evidence.

Police have closed the A85 near Taynuilt to carry out investigations.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries while checking public and private CCTV footage.

Specialist teams have also been working at the scene where Mr Harris was discovered.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0293 from October 10.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.