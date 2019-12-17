Show Links
Man appears in court again on murder charge over death of Aberdeen dad

by Karen Roberts
17/12/2019, 3:57 pm Updated: 17/12/2019, 4:02 pm
A man has appeared in court for the second time charged with murder after an Aberdeen dad was found dead.

Stuart Quinn, 33, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Quinn, whose address was given in court as no fixed abode, is facing a murder charge  in connection with the death of Alan Geddes, 56, on Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, last  Saturday.

Quinn did not enter a plea.

The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.

He previously appeared in court in connection with the matter last Monday.

 

