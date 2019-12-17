Man appears in court again on murder charge over death of Aberdeen dad

A man has appeared in court for the second time charged with murder after an Aberdeen dad was found dead.

Stuart Quinn, 33, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Quinn, whose address was given in court as no fixed abode, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Alan Geddes, 56, pictured, on Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, on Saturday December 8.

Quinn did not enter a plea.

The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.

He previously appeared in court in connection with the matter last Monday, and faced a murder charge.

During that hearing he also made no plea.

Mr Geddes was found dead in Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5.30am.

Relatives described him as a devoted dad.

In a statement his family said: “Alan was a devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend.

“He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all.”

Police had been called to Ruthrieston Crescent in the early hours after receiving a call.

Specialist scene of crime officers cordoned off a section of the road around the Oakhill Apartments building.

Officers dressed in white forensic suits were seen photographing the stairwell of the block.

Residents said there were several police vehicles at the scene throughout the day.

And they said the public were not allowed to enter a section of grass on the street.