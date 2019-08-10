Man accused of murder at Aberdeen high-rise claims he acted in self defence

An man accused of murder at an Aberdeen high-rise has claimed that he acted in self defence after he was attacked, a court heard.

Bohdan Cieslar is accused of assaulting Aleksander Smerdel on December 27 last year at Donside Court, in Aberdeen.

The 59-year-old has gone on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

It is alleged that he repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and murdered him.

Cieslar has denied the charge and lodged a special defence, stating that he acted in self defence, having been attacked by the deceased.

It was read to jurors at the start of proceedings yesterday.

The trial before Lord Pentland continues.

Police were called to a flat at Donside Court shortly before 2am on December 27 after receiving reports of an injured man.

The 44-year-old, who was later named as Aleksander Smerdel, of Poland, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.