Man, 48, to face court after investigation into alleged Aberdeen park sex attack

A man has been charged as the result of a lengthy rape investigation which followed an alleged sex attack in Aberdeen city centre 18 months ago.

An inquiry was launched after police were alerted to an incident at Union Terrace Gardens involving a woman in her 20s during the early hours of January 28 last year.

A long investigation into the incident at the city centre park was carried out, involving national and local officers and specialist teams.

Police have confirmed a 48-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the alleged attack and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Inspector Sheila McDerment, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information during what has been a lengthy and challenging investigation.”

The extensive inquiries have involved officers from Scotland’s Specialist Crime division as well as Police Scotland’s North East Division.

The major investigation into the alleged attack was carried out by local officers assisted by specialist officers from a national rape investigation unit.

After the investigation was launched last January, Union Terrace Gardens was taped off while officers examined the scene.

Police could also be seen on Union Terrace keeping the area secure.

In the days following the incident, officers scoured the sealed-off grounds of the park inch-by-inch in their attempts to find any forensic evidence.

Efforts were focused on an expanse of grass running alongside the railway track and the grassy embankments which slope down from Rosemount Viaduct near His Majesty’s Theatre.

Police also carried out door-to-door inquiries in the surrounding area in their bid to find anyone who might have information.