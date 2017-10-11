Gambling addict stole £9,000 of scratch cards from Aberdeen supermarket … and won just £250

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A gambling addict has admitted stealing thousands of pounds worth of scratch cards from the Aberdeen supermarket where he worked.

Daniel Milne stole more than £9,000 of the cards over the course of two months and was eventually caught when CCTV was examined.

The 26-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted a charge of theft.

Milne pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of scratch cards from the Sainsbury’s in the city’s St Nicholas Centre.

The offence took place between April 2 and June 12 this year. During his appearance the court was told Milne had no previous convictions.

Fiscal depute Anne Macdonald said the total value of the cards taken was £9,250.

She said: “The accused was captured on CCTV concealing lottery packages and leaving the store with them.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin asked Miss Macdonald if Milne was an employee of the store at the time.

Miss Macdonald replied he was, adding: “He knew where the scratch cards were kept. He had easy access to them. He said he realised there was CCTV when he was involved in taking the cards at the till.

“He said himself, when he was confronted by a colleague, ‘it’s a lot of money’.”

Despite the quantity of cards stolen, Milne’s winnings only totalled £250.

Miss Macdonald told the court Milne told officers he had a gambling problem and was addicted to it.

He also said he was saving to buy a house.

Defence solicitor Peter Keene asked for the case to be deferred for a report and said: “It is quite a considerable sum of money.”

Mr Keene added: “He is interviewed by police and apologises, says he is responsible.”

He went on to say his client was currently repaying £150 a month – with £200 repaid so far. Milne, whose address was given in court papers as Spital, Aberdeen, will be sentenced next month.