Majority of north-east National Trust properties to stay closed for rest of year

The National Trust for Scotland has revealed its schedule for reopening properties, with a majority of its north-east sites remaining closed for the remainder of the year.

Only three of the heritage organisation’s north-east properties are due to reopen this year.

They are Crathes Castle, Drum Castle and Mar Lodge Estate.

The National Trust for Scotland says the gardens and grounds of these sites will “possibly” open by next month, with buildings and visitor centres potentially opening their doors in August.

Castle Fraser, Craigievar Castle, Fyvie Castle, Haddo House and Pitmedden Garden will not be reopening until next year.

However, it is possible that their respective gardens and grounds will also be reopened by as early as next month.

Leith Hall, Garden and Estate in Kennethmont, meanwhile, will be mothballed until the 2022/23 season – one of just six properties around Scotland to stay closed for so long.

The organisation has said this schedule has been written up with the expectation that access to other types of properties and travel from further afield will be possible under stage three of the Scottish Government’s ‘route map’ out of lockdown.

Barriers are already being lifted on a number of their countryside properties, but none of these are located within the north-east.

