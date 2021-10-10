Major road closed due to incident near Argyll village

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road in Argyll.

The road at Taynuilt has been closed to traffic since around 1am with police vehicles still in attendance at the scene of the collision.

The full details of the incident are still to be confirmed by police.

Diversions have been put in place to ease travel while officers carry out inquiries.

Ferry operator CalMac reported it had delayed a 7am sailing from Oban by 20 minutes to allow delayed traffic to arrive at the port.

The #A85 remains closed at Taynuilt following an RTC early this morning. The alternative route via A819 – A83 – A816 will add around 85miles to your journey so please allow plenty of extra travel time. More details at https://t.co/Gfc1foPAa5 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/r5UeyDHQeb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 10, 2021

More as we get it.