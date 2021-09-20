Major overnight search to try and find missing seven-year-old Carson Shephard

A major search has been launched to trace a seven-year-old child reported missing in Ayrshire.

Residents in New Cumnock have joined police and fire crews in the operation to try and find Carson Shephard.

The youngster was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of the village at about 7.20pm on Sunday.

A police helicopter has joined the overnight search in Ayrshire alongside marine and dog units and the fire service’s water support unit.

Police in Ayrshire are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing 7-year-old Carson Shephard who has been reported missing from New Cumnock. He was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area around 7.20pm on Sunday, 19 September, 2021. READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/InIFkYKfCp pic.twitter.com/4IZDxdLxKd — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) September 20, 2021

Carson is about 3ft 6in tall and has short brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and a black top.

Anyone who has any information or who may have seen Carson has been urged to contact police.

Officers have asked people to call 101, or 999 if it is an emergency situation with reference number 3162 from September 19.