Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Mackie’s wind turbines generate enough energy for 2,500 family homes

By Kieran Beattie
02/11/2021, 6:00 am
Renewables engineer Colin Anderson, left, and Mackie's managing director Mac Mackie, right at one of the company's wind turbines.

Aberdeenshire ice cream makers Mackie’s has celebrated the “tremendous” milestone of generating 100 million kWh of energy through its wind turbines.

The green power produced by the company’s turbines since 2005 is enough to supply 2,500 family homes with electricity for 10 years.

As well as investing in its four wind turbines, Mackie’s of Scotland has also pursued other methods of reducing its carbon footprint.

The company is known for its ice cream and chocolate.

In 2015, it installed two biomass boilers to replace oil-fired heating boilers in the company’s offices and staff housing.

And when the sun happens to be shining in the north-east, Mackie’s is able to harness its energy with its solar farm.

How long has Mackie’s been using wind power?

Mackie’s first installed a wind turbine in 1983 to generate electricity for the company’s Westertown Farm, north of Inverurie.

The business went on to hook up three more turbines, and currently they produce around 50% more energy than Mackie’s requires, and so the extra electricity is sold onto the grid as green energy.

Colin Anderson, a renewable energy consulting engineer, has worked with Mackie’s since he was first brought in in 1992 for turbine repair work.

Renewables engineer Colin Anderson, left, and Mackie’s managing director Mac Mackie, right at one of the company’s wind turbines.

He said: “This is a tremendous feat for Mackie’s and certainly stands as one of the most influential accomplishments in renewable energy production by a private business.

“Mackie’s has been a trailblazer in renewable energy production, becoming one of the first companies to install its own wind turbine in the 1980s.”

“Attitudes have continued to change over the years, and there is an increased acceptance and understanding of the benefits renewable energy generators, such as wind farms, can bring.”

He added: “Scotland’s potential for renewable energy is one of the greatest in Europe, and through developing these technologies our nation’s dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity can be reduced.”

Looking towards the future

The company is currently installing a new low carbon refrigeration system at a cost of £4.5 million, which is designed to cut the farm’s energy use by 80%.

Mackie’s of Scotland managing director Mac Mackie said: “We are continuing to invest in new methods which will increase our renewable potential and cut down on our carbon footprint.

“Reaching 100 million kWh is a significant landmark for the farm, and we are looking forward to hitting the 200 million mark in the years to come.”

 

 

 

 