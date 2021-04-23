‘Love, love, love!’: Shetland fans react to announcement filming on new series has been completed

Fans of BBC detective show Shetland have been sharing their excitement at the news that the latest series has wrapped filming.

The show, based on the bestselling books by Ann Cleeves, stars Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez who investigates a series of grisly crimes on the archipelago.

It has won fans from as far afield as Canada, Australia, South Africa and the USA with its mix of gripping plotlines and stunning island scenery.

The sixth series was due to be filmed last year, but after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic the decision was made to film it back to back with series seven.

The entire cast and crew was tested for Covid before travelling north to Shetland to begin the shoot earlier in the year.

‘Love the series and accents’

🎬 And that's a wrap! We've finished shooting on the Shetland Isles for the brand new series of Shetland. 🙌 Posted by BBC Scotland on Friday, April 23, 2021

Posts on the BBC Scotland Facebook and Twitter accounts earlier this afternoon declared filming on the latest series had concluded, prompting a rush of excited comments.

One woman said: “Love, love, love this show. So happy to hear there is a new series. Watching from upstate New York.”

Another woman from even further afield said: “Love this show all the way from Calgary, Alberta Canada.”

And a European fan added: “Super. I can’t wait till we can view it in Belgium too. We love this series and the accent of the actors. Keep going.”

Tempting scenery

Several of the commenters mentioned how keen they were to visit the beautiful landscape where the show is set.

One said: “So excited. Shetland is the one place on my bucket list, I would have never discovered if not for this brilliant series.”

And another woman added: “I love this series. I’m from the US and didn’t know much about the area.

“I started Googling and it’s so fascinating. Would love to visit.”

The show’s production team last month offered five Scotland-based people the opportunity to take on a paid trainee placement on Shetland itself.

The six-week placements were aimed at people without TV experience – who had either just left college, or who were looking for a career change after their industry was hit by the pandemic.

The air date for Shetland’s next series remains a mystery, though BBC One has teased that its plotline will be “intriguing and emotionally intoxicating”.