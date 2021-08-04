Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lossiemouth filming reveals identity of new Princess Anne actress in The Crown season five

By David Mackay
04/08/2021, 4:41 pm Updated: 04/08/2021, 5:23 pm
Claudia Harrison has been revealed as the actress cast to play Princess Anne in The Crown. Photo: Jasperimage
The mystery actress cast as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown has been outed after filming scenes in Lossiemouth.

Claudia Harrison was spotted in costume as the Princess Royal during shooting at Covesea Lighthouse.

The 45-year-old was filming an exchange between Princess Anne and the Queen, played by Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton.

Who is playing Princess Anne in season five?

Claudia Harrison’s casting as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown is one of her most high-profile jobs to date.

The actress has appeared in several TV series, including one episode of The IT Crowd, four episodes of Humans as Dr Aveling and three episodes of Dawn French’s Delicious as Janice Woods.

She also acted opposite Daniel Craig in the 2005 movie Archangel.

Imelda Staunton was also in the north-east to film scenes for The Crown as the Queen. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

The Daily Mail has reported neighbours being overjoyed for the actress after her casting as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown.

One said: “It’s supposed to be top secret that she is in The Crown, but her husband has been telling people. I think he is rather proud of her.

‘Word has got around the area and it has become a bit of a talking point. I am surprised that she got the part because I don’t think she looks anything like Anne in real life.”

Why was The Crown filming in Lossiemouth?

Sequences shot by The Crown in Lossiemouth for season five were at Covesea Lighthouse, possibly due to Princess Anne’s well-documented love of the beacons.

The filming at the Moray town came a day after scenes were shot off the coast of Macduff.

It is believed the shots will be linked when the Netflix drama is released next year.

It is not known whether the north-east landmarks will appear as themselves in the final production, or be used to portray locations elsewhere.

Crews were seen using the former mart in Elgin as a base this week but had left by Wednesday morning.