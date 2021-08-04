Lossiemouth filming reveals identity of new Princess Anne actress in The Crown season five

The mystery actress cast as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown has been outed after filming scenes in Lossiemouth.

Claudia Harrison was spotted in costume as the Princess Royal during shooting at Covesea Lighthouse.

The 45-year-old was filming an exchange between Princess Anne and the Queen, played by Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton.

Who is playing Princess Anne in season five?

Claudia Harrison’s casting as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown is one of her most high-profile jobs to date.

The actress has appeared in several TV series, including one episode of The IT Crowd, four episodes of Humans as Dr Aveling and three episodes of Dawn French’s Delicious as Janice Woods.

She also acted opposite Daniel Craig in the 2005 movie Archangel.

The Daily Mail has reported neighbours being overjoyed for the actress after her casting as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown.

One said: “It’s supposed to be top secret that she is in The Crown, but her husband has been telling people. I think he is rather proud of her.

‘Word has got around the area and it has become a bit of a talking point. I am surprised that she got the part because I don’t think she looks anything like Anne in real life.”

Why was The Crown filming in Lossiemouth?

Sequences shot by The Crown in Lossiemouth for season five were at Covesea Lighthouse, possibly due to Princess Anne’s well-documented love of the beacons.

The filming at the Moray town came a day after scenes were shot off the coast of Macduff.

It is believed the shots will be linked when the Netflix drama is released next year.

It is not known whether the north-east landmarks will appear as themselves in the final production, or be used to portray locations elsewhere.

Crews were seen using the former mart in Elgin as a base this week but had left by Wednesday morning.