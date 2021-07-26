Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Loch Lomond: Tributes to nine-year-old boy who died in water tragedy

By Alasdair Clark
26/07/2021, 12:39 pm
Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond

Tributes have been paid to three people who died after getting into difficulty at Loch Lomond, including nine-year-old Rana Haris Ali.

Rana died alongside mum Edina Olahova, 29, and family friend Muhammad Asim Riaz, 41, on Saturday.

A second child is being treated in intensive care at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Waris Ali, Ms Olahova’s husband, was also present on the trip, and images shared before the tragedy showed the family enjoying the sun.

Family tributes

In a tribute from the family, Rana Haris Ali was described as the “loveliest boy”.

A statement said: “The family is heartbroken at the death of our charming young boy in what was a tragic drowning accident on Saturday. Haris Ali was the loveliest little boy.”

The incident on Saturday evening followed another death at Loch Lomond on Friday, involving 16-year-old Connor Markward.

‘Worst weekend in memory’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the weekend was one of the worst in living memory.

Alasdair Perry, deputy assistant chief officer, told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “This is the worst weekend in relation to incidents of this nature I can remember.

“I’d like to offer my condolences and those of everyone at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to all those affected by this weekend’s tragic events, and in particular to the friends and families of all those involved.”

Deaths ‘very traumatic’ for Loch Lomond staff

Simon Jones, the executive lead for water safety at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: “It’s been a terrible week in the park and across other parts of Scotland as well for tragic events.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to friends and family.

“We can’t remember a period like this – many of our staff were closely involved and its been very traumatic for people involved.

“(It’s been) really, really challenging and sobering – giving us a lot of cause for reflection.”

Mr Perry urged those swimming in open water to adhere to safety advice, not to leave young people unattended, and to ensure they do not swim after consuming alcohol.

Open water swimming ‘extremely dangerous’

His warnings follow an appeal issued on Sunday by Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams of Police Scotland.

He said: “The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting, but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is: exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water, if possible.

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the deaths as “heartbreaking”.

She said: “This is heartbreaking – my thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the water over the past couple of days.

“In Scotland, we have some of the most beautiful lochs and rivers in the world – but if swimming in them, please take care,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

 