Zoom to Groom: Aberdeen singletons wanted for digital dating show

Are you single and ready to mingle?

A popular online dating show is returning and is looking for Aberdeen singletons to take part in its Christmas special.

Called Zoom to Groom, 10 Aberdonians took part in the last series, which was watched by more than 100,000 people.

Now, producers want to find more contestants from the Granite City.

The concept of the show is single people are paired up for 90 seconds over video call and they have to use that time to impress.

It is broadcast live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch.

Aberdeen contestants

During the last season, 10 singletons from the city took part, including Jack Wiseman, 22, who serenaded his date with a rendition of High School Musical.

He is taking part once again and is hoping to find love.

He said: “Last time round, Zoom to Groom was such a laugh during such a gloomy time for all of us.

“Finally managed to have a Saturday night out again, didn’t even have to leave the house (or put trousers on).

“Honestly can’t wait for the Christmas special so I can belt out some more High School Musical tunes and hope to finally find a date who will put up with me.

“Who needs Ant and Dec when you’ve got Andy and Hannah.”

Faye Murray, 19, also enjoyed taking part in the last season.

She said: “During the lockdown I was in Season 2 of Zoom to Groom.

“It was something my pals had done previously and it was fun to watch so I decided to enter myself and I’m glad I did.

“I had a great experience and actually made a match on the show.

“Hannah and Andy are great and made me feel comfortable and confident on the show. It was a great thing to be a part of during lockdown.”

Craig Dyker, 21, was dating guys on the show and caused controversy when viewers spotted someone hanging around in the background.

It turned out to be a Tinder date from earlier in the night.

Zoom to Groom

The show was created by dad-of-three Andy Dunlop from Darvel who came up with the idea following a conversation with his mates about how difficult dating would be during lockdown.

He said: “With the majority of Scotland back in some form of lockdown and festive cheer slowly disappearing, we wanted to make sure we warmed some cockles this Christmas.

“Zoom to Groom helped a lot of people through lockdown in the summer so hopefully it can bring more people together this winter, as it’s an especially diﬃcult time to be on your own.”

How to apply

The show will be broadcast at 10pm this Saturday.

If you want to apply, and potentially date Jack, just fill out this online application form