Zombies set to descend on Aberdeen park for final time

Zombies are set to descend on an Aberdeen park for the final time.

But before the hordes of undead storm the Hazlehead Park maze, help is needed to fix the popular attraction.

Quids In Theatre Company, organisers of Z In The Park, are appealing for people to take part in the event.

It will take place on October 29 and 30 at the Maze in Hazlehead Park.

Organiser Annie Begg, of the theatre group, said: “We want people to join in, spread the word and, most importantly, help us fix up the maze at Hazlehead so the show can go on.

“Over the last few years, the 100-year-old maze has suffered some structural damage to the fencing that supports the hedge.

“In order to use it, we will have to fix it by introducing new wires and pulling the whole thing together.”

They will start working on it on October 12, and Annie added: “Please come along and give us a hand from 9am until 4pm, even if it is just for a couple of hours.

“This show has involved over 200 actors and 1,000 audience members in total – let’s finish off with the best episode yet.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.skiddle.com