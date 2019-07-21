Zombie hunting for Aberdeen school kids

Zombies were hunted as part of a summer holiday initiative to get Aberdeen kids involved in science-based subjects.

Youngsters spent the first week of their break protecting North East Scotland College (NESCol) from the zombie horde as part of the college’s Summer STEM club.

The aim of the club, which was open to 8-11 years olds, is to develop problem-solving and decision-making skills and introduce the children to the world of science, technology, engineering and maths.

It was the first of a themed week of activities for those attending the second annual club.

Wullie Forman, energy skills development co-ordinator and lecturer at NESCol, led the programme and said: “The whole theme of the summer STEM club was designed to capture the imaginations of the young people, with each day having a different focus and challenge to meet as a consequence of the asteroid and the zombie outbreak.

“The children had to come up with various solutions to the mayhem that followed in the city, including building bridges, catapults, creating a green-powered vehicle for transportation, and designing a rocket transporter and a parachute device.”