Ziggy visits Aberdeen nursery to help promote road safety

Children at an Aberdeen nursery were treated to a visit from a much-loved book character as part of a road safety programme.

Ziggy – the star of the Ziggy and the Lollipop book used in childcare centres across Scotland – paid a visit to Albyn School Nurseries to teach youngsters the importance of road safety.

The visit was part of the Go Safe with Ziggy tour, aiming to keep children safe on the roads.

Michael McDonnell, Road Safety Scotland director, said: “It is paramount that children are immersed in positive road safety attitudes from a young age, both in the classroom and at home.

“It is widely recognised amongst behavioural psychologists that early experiences shape children’s future behaviour, reiterating the importance of practising and teaching safe road habits.

“Ziggy is a fun character with an important role.”

Albyn nursery teacher Emma McDonald said: “We regularly use the Go Safe with Ziggy resources in our classrooms, especially at the start of a new term when we have new children joining. The children find the books and activities really engaging and fun.

“We are delighted Ziggy chose to visit and we hope the children remember the important road safety messages they’ve learned from the visit.”