A north-east care home has been praised for the standard of its pandemic care.

Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon is operated by Aberdeenshire Council and can look after a maximum of 31 people for rehabilitation and respite care.

Care Inspectorate officials visited the facility on Monday as part of an unannounced inspection.

The watchdog rated the care and support at Ythanvale during the Covid-19 pandemic as very good, which is a five on their six-point scale.

The Care Inspectorate report said it had just recovered from a coronavirus outbreak with some residents isolating in their rooms.

It said: “The service was recovering from a positive outbreak thus people were isolating in their bedrooms. Staff were mindful of the additional support that people would need as a result of this and completed frequent wellbeing checks. This prevented people from feeling isolated and ensured that people had drinks, snacks and were occupied.

“Staff were unhurried and took time to speak with people. We could hear the positive impact this had on people, with laughter being heard. Throughout the pandemic, people were supported to take part in activities that were meaningful to them. Photographs and written records demonstrated the positive impact meaningful activity had on people.

“People were supported to keep active and one to one support was provided to help people access the gardens and spend time outside. The service had recognised the importance to the health and wellbeing of people for them to remain active.

“Care plans had been updated to reflect the impact of the changes to people’s lives as a result of the pandemic. This meant that staff could care and support people in a way that was right for them, reduce their anxieties and helped them to continue to get the most out of life.

“People were supported to keep in touch with friends and family through the use of technology. Staff were aware of how much support each person needed to enable them to use either the IPad or mobile. Thus contacts with friends and family were positive experiences.”