Youth event organised by Aberdeen police to tackle antisocial behaviour

Police officers in Aberdeen have organised a youth engagement day as part of plans to curb antisocial behaviour.

Officers will be at The Green between 10am and 4pm on Friday August 16 to provide information and put on a number of activities.

Those will include five-a-side football, a balance board competition and dance sessions.

The activities will be open to anyone visiting the city on the day.

Organiser PC Kanesh Pankhania, from the Rosemount Community Policing Team, said: “The day has been arranged in order to help showcase the range of activities that are on offer in the city for youngsters so that once the school holidays have finished, they can potentially look to get involved on a regular basis during term time.

“The city centre was experiencing significant issues with antisocial behaviour before the school holidays started and an element of that will be down to youngsters not being involved in activities that channel their energies positively.

“By highlighting what different types of activities are on offer we hope that more young people will get involved with pursuits that engage their talents and interests.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend. City Centre officers and representatives from partners including Transition Extreme, Dennis Law Street Sports, Citymoves and Project Strive will be there and we are all looking forward to engaging with as many young people as possible.”