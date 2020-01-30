Youth charged after windows smashed at Aberdeen medical practice

A youth has been charged after a number of windows were smashed at an Aberdeen medical practice.

The incident, at the Kincorth Medical Practice, saw more than a dozen windows smashed last Thursday.

Officers have today confirmed one youth has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Kevin Souter, from the Nigg community policing team, said: “I would like to thank all of those who have come forward with information that has assisted my officers with our inquiries.

“The support of the local community is invaluable in our efforts to reduce criminality and anti-social behaviour in our area.”

A statement released by Cove Bay and Kincorth Medical Centre earlier this week said: “We apologise for our appearance at Kincorth but we have been subject to antisocial behaviour which resulted in 18 windows being broken. Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police to protect our building.”