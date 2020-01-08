Your unwanted Christmas socks could be worth £15, if you hand them in to this Aberdeen store

An Aberdeen retailer is calling on gamers across the city to trade in their unwanted Christmas socks.

The clothing – which must be new and unworn – can be handed in for in-store credit at GAME in Bon Accord shopping centre.

When you hand over a pair of socks, you will be given an extra £2 credit on games, and an extra £15 on tablets, phones and consoles traded in at the store.

All the socks will then be donated to homeless charities across the UK.

The campaign comes as it was revealed around 25% of people class socks as their most unwanted Christmas presents, with around £5bn of undesired gifts handed out to people every year.

In a statement, the retailer said: “To ensure the dreaded Christmas sock reaches people who actually want them and to kickstart 2020 positively, GAME will be offering customers extra credit for their trade-ins when they bring in their unwanted (new & unworn!) pairs.”