Your old towels could help this north-east animal sanctuary care for sick and orphaned animals

A north-east animal shelter is appealing to generous people to donate old towels.

The North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre, or The New Arc, in Auchnagatt, ran low in towels at the weekend and posted on Facebook asking for donations.

The post said: “At the moment it’s old towels and flannels we are running low on – we are currently struggling every day to find enough for the cleanouts.”

The centre provides shelter to animals who have been injured, abandoned or orphaned.

It caters for everything from small birds to larger mammals such as deer.

The charity is also hoping for residents to set up collection points in areas near Ellon.

To donate old towels or other necessary items such as bed sheets, pillowcases and knitted items, get in touch with the centre to see what time to drop them off.

To find out more, go to www.thenewarc.org