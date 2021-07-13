Your Home Expo postponed at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Your Home Expo – which was set to come to P&J Live this autumn – will now take place next year.

The brand-new event, which aims to showcase every aspect of the home, from buying and selling to renovations, home improvements and interior trends, will be held at the Aberdeen venue from September 9 to 11.

The event organiser said: “The difficult decision to postpone Your Home Expo to 2022 has been made. We appreciate this is a difficult time for our exhibitors but with cases rising in Scotland and no guidelines on how many visitors we will be allowed to welcome to the show, we have been given no option but to postpone.

“If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email offering

you the opportunity to move your tickets to the new dates or have a refund. Hope to see you in 2022!“

Create your dream home with Your Home Expo

Your Home Expo organisers, Adventum, say the event will inspire visitors to make their homes work for them and create their dream space, especially now that a lot of people spend more time at their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The expo will have ideas for people of any age and offer options for every budget. In addition, three VIP experts – Siobhan Murphy, Paul Moneypenny, and John Amabile – will share their knowledge and expertise in their craft on the main stage each day of the event.

Event to showcase range of products and offer tasty food and drink

Event director Nina Briggs said: “We envisage visitors coming to our show and being inspired to improve their homes and make their homes work for them.

“Visitors will be able to see a range of products up close to suit any home or budget all under the one roof. They will be able to browse our luxurious room sets, watch our expert demos, learn from our in-house experts and shop at our extensive exhibitors stands.”

Your Home Expo will offer more than 150 exhibitors, locally produced food and drink options, fun activities for kids, along with free parking and entry for kids.

Click here for more information and if you wish to purchase tickets.