Your handy guide to north-east council services over Christmas and New Year

North-east councils have announced the opening times for libraries as well as the pick-up times for bins, and the Evening Express has compiled it into one handy guide for you.

Aberdeen City Council

Bin collections

City residents whose bins are usually collected on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day will have their rubbish picked up the Saturday before, either December 22 or December 29.

Crews operate at reduced levels over the Christmas period so pick-up times may differ from usual.

The recycling centres in the city will be open as usual every day except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas trees can be recycled at the usual centres, collected with the usual brown bins between January 7 and 18, or placed beside a communal bin.

Libraries

City libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as from Hogmanay to January 2. Check specific opening times at bit.ly/2QDTpP2

Schools

The term ends on Friday and pupils go back on January 7.

Aberdeenshire Council

Bin collections

Collections due on Tuesday December 25 will be collected a few days earlier on Saturday December 22. There will be no changes for collections due on Wednesday December 26.

Collections due on January 1 will be collected a few days earlier on Saturday December 29.

There will be no changes for collections due on Wednesday January 2.

Crews that cannot collect bins for whatever reason will try again the following day.

Check your scheduled collection date on the council’s website at bit.ly/BinCollections

The council’s recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Any sites that are usually open on a Monday will be available until 3pm on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.

Libraries

All libraries in Aberdeenshire will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

For details of when the libraries will be open outside of these days, go to bit.ly/2UQLwUN

Schools

Pupils in Aberdeenshire will finish school this Friday and return on January 7.

Moray Council

Bin collections

Collections due on Christmas Day are now December 22, Boxing Day pick-ups on December 23.

New Year’s Day and January 2 collections will be made on December 29 and 30 respectively.

Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Libraries

Libraries close at 3pm on Christmas Eve, reopening as normal from December 27-29, and closing Hogmanay to January 2.

Schools

School term ends on Friday, and pupils start back on January 7.

Angus Council

Bin collections

No collections will be made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Hogmanay or New Year’s Day. Pick-ups will be rescheduled and details can be found at bit.ly/2Ll6MO5

Recycling centres will also be closed on these dates.

Libraries

All libraries close at 3pm on Christmas Eve, reopening as normal on December 27, before closing again at 3pm on Hogmanay and returning to normal on January 3.

Schools

The school term ends on Friday, and pupils start back on January 7.