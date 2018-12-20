Your guide to public transport services in the north-east over Christmas and New Year

Here’s everything you need to know about public transport services in the north-east over Christmas and New Year.

First Bus

Christmas Eve – Monday December 24

Normal service with most routes finishing earlier than normal (between 9pm and 10pm depending on the service). Services that usually terminate before 9pm will terminate at their normal time.

Christmas Day – Tuesday December 25

No services will operate

Boxing Day – Wednesday December 26

17 will not be operating

17A, 17B, 18A and 23 will operate to a Bank Holiday timetable but starting later (between 8.30am and 9.15am depending on the service).

13 & 15 will operate to a normal Sunday timetable.

All other services will operate to a Sunday timetable with later starting times (between 8am and 9.20am depending on the service).

December 27-29

117 & 8A will operate as normal, all other services will operate to a Saturday timetable.

Sunday December 30

Normal Sunday timetable will operate on all services.

New Year’s Eve – Monday December 31

117 & 8A will operate as normal, all other services will operate to a Saturday timetable.

New Year’s Day – Tuesday January 1

No services will operate.

Wednesday January 2

17 will not be operating.

17A, 17B, 18A & 23 will operate to a Bank Holiday timetable but starting later (between 8:30am and 9:15am depending on service).

13 & 15 will operate to a normal Sunday timetable.

All other services will operate to a Sunday timetable with later starting times (between 8am and 9.20am depending on the service).

Services that usually start later than 9.20am will start at their normal time.

Thursday January 3

Services return to normal.

Stagecoach

Bus services covering the north-east on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay

A normal Monday service will operate on all services with the following exceptions:

Service 7, 7A, 7B, 7S, X6 Aberdeen – Stonehaven

10.17pm Portlethen – Aberdeen will not operate.

9.50pm, 11.05pm Aberdeen – Portlethen will not operate.

11.05pm Aberdeen – Stonehaven will not operate.

Service X7 (EScot) Aberdeen – Stonehaven – Perth

6.05pm Perth – Montrose – Aberdeen will terminate at Stonehaven at 8.57pm.

7.05pm Perth – Montrose – Aberdeen will terminate at Montrose at 9.13pm.

9pm and 10pm Stonehaven – Aberdeen will not operate.

9.14pm Montrose – Aberdeen will not operate.

10.20pm and 11.20pm Aberdeen – Montrose – Arbroath will not operate.

Service 10 10A 10B Aberdeen – Inverness

7.30pm Aberdeen – Inverness will terminate at Elgin at 9.54pm.

7.45pm Elgin – Inverness will terminate at Nairn at 8.37pm.

10pm Aberdeen – Elgin will not operate.

11.20pm Aberdeen – Inverurie/Insch will not operate.

8.45pm Elgin – Aberdeen will not operate

10pm and 11.20pm Aberdeen – Inverurie will not operate.

10.24pm Inverurie – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 14 Aberdeen – Kingswells

10pm Aberdeen – Kingswells will not operate.

10.28pm Kingswells – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 15A Aberdeen – Craigiebuckler

10pm and 11pm Aberdeen – Craigiebuckler will not operate.

10.37pm and 11.37pm Craigiebuckler – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 35 Aberdeen – Macduff – Elgin

8.35pm Aberdeen – Elgin will terminate at Macduff Depot at 10.24pm.

10.15pm Aberdeen – Whitehills will not operate.

11.35pm Aberdeen – Macduff will not operate.

10.26pm Macduff – Elgin will not operate.

6.15pm Elgin – Aberdeen will terminate at Turriff High Street at 8.36pm.

7.45pm Elgin – Aberdeen will terminate at Macduff depot at 9.38pm.

9.45pm Elgin – Macduff will not operate.

11.20pm Elgin – Portknockie will not operate.

12.13am Whitehills – Macduff will not operate.

Service 37 X37 – Aberdeen to Inverurie

9.59pm Inverurie – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 59 Northfield – Balnagask

9.30pm Northfield – Balnagask will terminate at Guild Street at 9.50pm.

10pm, 10.30pm and 11pm Northfield – Balnagask will not operate.

11.30pm Northfield to Guild Street will not operate.

9.30pm Balnagask – Northfield terminates at Guild Street, 9.40pm.

10pm, 10.30pm and 11pm Balnagask – Northfield will not operate.

11.30pm Balnagask – Guild Street will not operate.

Service 60, 61, 63

10.30pm and 11.30pm Aberdeen – Peterhead will not operate.

8.45pm Peterhead – Aberdeen will terminate at Ellon at 9.24pm.

9.45pm Peterhead – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 67, 68, X67 X68 Peterhead – Fraserburgh

10.05pm and 11.05pm Aberdeen – Fraserburgh will not operate.

8.10pm and 9.10pm Fraserburgh – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 69 69B Peterhead to Fraserburgh

10.05pm and 11.20pmn Fraserburgh – St Combs/Peterhead will not operate.

10.25pm St Combs – Fraserburgh will not operate.

11.35pm Peterhead – Fraserburgh will not operate.

Service 81 82 Chapel Streeet – Meethill – Boddam

10.35pm and 11.11pm Chapel Street circulars will not operate.

Service 83 Chapel Street – Waterside

10.12pm Chapel Street circular will not operate.

Service 107 Stonehaven to Montrose

8.50pm Stonehaven – Montrose will terminate at St Cyrus at 9.27pm.

9.50pm Stonehaven – Montrose will not operate.

10.50pm Stonehaven – Johnshaven will not operate.

9.45pm and 10.45pm Montrose – Stonehaven will not operate.

11.20pm Johnshaven – Stonehaven will not operate.

Service 201, 202, 203

9.45pm and 11.15pm Aberdeen – Ballater will not operate.

9.24pm Ballater – Aberdeen will not operate.

9.35pm Braemar – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 290-294 Aberdeen – Methlick – Fyvie

10.40pm Aberdeen – Methlick will not operate.

11.44pm Methlick – Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 420, X20 Aberdeen – Kemnay/Alford

10.50pm Aberdeen – Alford will not operate.

9.35pm Alford to Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 422 Insch – Alford

9.07pm Insch – Alford will not operate.

11.55pm Alford – Insch will not operate.

Service X17 Aberdeen – Westhill

9.50pm, 10.30pm and 11.10pm Aberdeen – Elrick will not operate.

10.30pm, 11.10pm and 11.50pm Elrick – Aberdeen will not operate.

Tuesday, December 25

No services will operate.

Wednesday December 26 and January 2

The services that will operate are:

Service 7, 7A, 7B Aberdeen – Portlethen – Stonehaven

Service 10 X10 Aberdeen – Huntly – Elgin – Inverness

Service 35 Aberdeen – Elgin

Service 37 Aberdeen – Kintore – Inverurie

Service 59 Northfield – City Centre – Balnagask

Service 60, 61, 63 Aberdeen – Ellon – Peterhead

Service 67, X67, 68 Aberdeen – Ellon – Fraserburgh

Service 60, 61, 67, X67, 68 Aberdeen Ellon

Service 422 Insch – Alford

Service 201 Aberdeen – Banchory – Ballater

Service 291 Aberdeen – Methlick

Service X20 Aberdeen – Kemnay – Alford

Service 727 Union Square – Aberdeen Airport

Service X17 Union Square – Westhill – Elrick

December 27-28 and January 3-4

A school holiday service will operate on all routes.

December 29-30 and January 5-6

A normal service will operate on all routes.

January 1

The only service that will run is:

Service 727 Union Square – Aberdeen Airport.

Trains covering the north-east

Christmas Eve and Hogmanay

Trains will run as normal on both days until early evening, when services will wind down.

No services will run on Christmas, New Year’s Day or Boxing Day.

There will be a limited service across the country on January 2.

Trains on all other dates will run as normal.

Aberdeen International Airport