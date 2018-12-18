Your guide to north-east chemists open over Christmas and New Year

As doctor surgeries around the north-east prepare to close for the Christmas holidays, emergency chemists will remain open.

GPs close for two days over Christmas (December 25-26) and two days over New Year (January 1-2). All practices will be closed for the four-day holiday period.

G MED, the out-of-hours GP service for the NHS, is available at NHS 24 on freephone 111.

Any repeat prescriptions should be ordered by this Friday. If you run out of repeat medicine, and the GP surgery is closed, a community pharmacist should be able to help out under the NHS national scheme for the urgent supply of repeat medicines.

To find your nearest local pharmacy and its opening times, call the NHS Helpline on 0800 22 44 88 (8am to 10pm, seven days a week) or use the online search tool at www.nhs24.com

A selection of pharmacies open over the holidays appear below.

Aberdeen

Christmas Day:

Albyn Pharmacy, 156 Union Grove – 10am to noon

Boxing Day:

Boots The Chemist, Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen – 7am to 6pm

Boots The Chemist, Garthdee Retail Park – 9.30am to 6pm

Boots The Chemist, Dyce Shopping Centre – 10am to 5pm

Boots The Chemist, Union Square – 8.30am to 8pm

New Year’s Day:

Lloyds Pharmacy, Berryden Road – 10am to 6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Jesmond Drive – noon to 6pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 215 King Street – 10am to 4pm

January 2:

Boots The Chemist, Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen – 10am to 5.30pm

Boots The Chemist, Garthdee Retail Park – 9.30am to 6pm

Boots The Chemist, Dyce Shopping Centre – 9am to 5.30pm

Boots The Chemist, Union Square – 8.30am to 8pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Berryden Road – 8am to 9pm

Superdrug, St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen – 9am to 6pm

Tesco Pharmacy, The Parkway, Bridge of Don – 9am to 6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Jesmond Drive – 9am to 9pm.

Aberdeenshire

Christmas Day:

Strachan Pharmacy, 29 Main Street, Turriff – 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Strachan Pharmacy, 69 High Street, Banff – 10am to noon.

Will Chemists, 35 West High Street, Inverurie – 10am to noon

Braemar Pharmacy, 23 Mar Road, Braemar – 1pm to 3pm

Boxing Day:

Will Chemists, 25 West High Street, Inverurie – noon to 2pm

Boots The Chemists, 25 Market Place, Inverurie – 9am to 5.30pm

Braemar Pharmacy, 23 Mar Road, Braemar – 9am to 11am

Asda Pharmacy, Portlethen Shopping Centre – 9am to 6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy 12a Arnhall Business Park, Westhill – 8.30am to 6pm

New Year’s Day:

Strachan Pharmacy, 29 Main Street, Turriff – 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Strachan Pharmacy, 69 High Street, Banff – 10am to noon

Will Chemists, 35 West High Street, Inverurie – noon to 2pm

Braemar Pharmacy, 23 Mar Road, Braemar – 9am to 11am

Asda Pharmacy, Portlethen Shopping Centre – noon to 6pm

January 2: