Your guide to fireworks displays and bonfire events taking place across the north-east

The sky will light up above the north-east for the next three weekends as people celebrate bonfire night.

The Haughs in Turriff hosted the first display of the season last weekend.

Donations from the event – which featured music and fire juggling entertainment – went to the Ucan cancer charity.

And record numbers attended Ellon’s fireworks display on Saturday night. Around 4,000 spectators went along to the event, organised by Ellon Round Table, to watch the pyrotechnic extravaganxa.

Organisers of the various displays have chosen to host their bonfire nights in the run-up to the big day, with only Aberdeen, Newtonhill and Kemnay’s taking place on November 5.

More than 12,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s musical-themed event at Aberdeen Beach.

The event will kick off at 6.30pm with fire jugglers and a charity walk, followed by a 20-minute firework display from 7.30pm. If you cannot make that fireworks spectacular, there are plenty around the north-east in the run-up – and even after – Guy Fawkes Night.

Are you having an event? Let us know by emailing ee.news@ajl.co.uk, or message us on Facebook.