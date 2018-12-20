Your chance to win a car with Aberdeen’s ARCHIE Foundation

Time is running out to bag yourself a brand new set of wheels this Christmas – with the competition set to close on December 24.

The ARCHIE Foundation have teamed up with Aberdeen Rotary Club to raffle an Audi A1.

Members of the public have been given the opportunity to win the car, with the lucky name due to be drawn on Christmas Eve.

All proceeds from the raffle will be used to benefit the staff and patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Tickets can be bought from TEMPO Cafe in the Bon Accord Centre, for just £1 each, or £5 for a book.

The ARCHIE Foundation uses funding to boost the specialist training of staff at the hospital, as well as to buy materials for the children.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses