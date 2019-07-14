Youngsters urged to get fit for Great Aberdeen Run

The organisers of a popular Aberdeen run have appealed to youngsters to get fit in the lead up to the event.

The Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run is hoping to inspire the next generation to live a healthy lifestyle before it takes place on August 25.

Now in its third year, the event offers participants the choice of a 10k or half marathon route as well as a family fun run.

As part of the build-up, children are being invited to run anywhere at any time to conquer the Aberdeen Activity Challenge, which will take participants through the half-marathon course one section at a time.

After completing each part kids can colour in the relevant section on their downloadable activity tracker and once completed they can get a certificate in recognition of their achievement. A special prize will also be given to them if they take part in the family run during the event.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Sport and culture is so important to the city and we are looking forward to the Great Aberdeen Run’s return.

