North-east youngsters asked to light way for charity project

Schools and youth groups are being urged to get involved in a charity art trail.

Light the North is being held in aid of CLAN Cancer Support and there will be at least 30 lighthouse sculptures installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and the Northern Isles.

Each of the 8ft lighthouses and mini sculptures will be specially-decorated.

Now charity bosses want young people to be part of the art trail by signing up to the Little Lights education programme.

Youngsters will get the chance to create their own lighthouse to feature on the trail and they will appear alongside the sculptures created by professional artists.

Each school will get to keep its lighthouse after it has been on display for 10 weeks.

Every organisation taking part will be given an education pack focusing on lighthouses.

It focuses on numerous subjects including their history and development, plus a link to the sea.

Schools and youth groups have until the end of the month to sign up for the project.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of cancer support services, said it also deals with cancer and the emotional impact it can have on young people.

She said: “Numerous schools and community youth groups have noted their interest in the Little Lights programme and we are encouraging more to take part before the final deadline on January 31.

“The education programme is fascinating as it gives a real insight into the lighthouses of the north-east and our relationship with the sea.

“Furthermore, the pack contains age-appropriate information about cancer. A diagnosis of cancer, in a family, can have a significant impact.

“The Little Lights Education Programme will provide them with lifelong strategies to employ, which will help them navigate through difficult times.

“After getting creative in the classroom, teachers, parents and young people will see their 3D masterpiece on the art trail alongside those of contemporary artists at museums, libraries, galleries and leisure venues.

“After 10 weeks on public display, each little lighthouse sculpture will go back to the school or community to keep.”

To take part, schools and community groups should visit lightthenorth.co.uk where they can download an education pack.