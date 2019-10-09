Youngsters to pay tribute to popular Aberdeen dance teacher Jemma

A group of young dancers will today pay their own tribute to a popular teacher who died earlier this year.

Jemma McRae, who ran Academy Street Dance Studio, died at Roxburghe House in February after battling breast cancer.

The 43-year-old, who was first diagnosed in 2014, raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities through a number of events at her studio.

Now Jemma will be honoured with a performance at the annual Dance Proms event at the Beach Ballroom.

The extravaganza highlights the talents of young dancers from the city’s dance schools, performing a range of styles such as contemporary, modern and Highland.

The tribute to Jemma is a classical ballet piece performed by 14 dancers with her nine-year-old daughter Izzy performing a song from the 1997 movie Anastasia.

Dance Proms is being held tonight and tomorrow, with Jemma’s loved ones among the capacity audience.

Jemma’s close friend and teaching partner Gillian Stuart has been involved with rehearsals for the event and said it will be a “heartfelt” performance.

Gillian said: “This is an annual event for all dance schools in the city and shire and Jemma had always put in two dances.

“The opening dance will be dedicated to Jemma and one pupil from each school will take part.

“It is a classical ballet piece because that was her forte.

“It is a piece of music from a musical and it is called Once Upon A December and it will be sung by a live choir.

“Jemma’s daughter Izzy will be singing too and it is going to be really emotional.”

Gillian said the organiser of the event usually announces each of the acts live, but she has opted to record the announcement ahead of the tribute piece.

She said: “Gail Rose will introduce the dance school.

“It is a recorded introduction because she feels she can’t do it live.

“It is a really heartfelt performance and Jemma’s family are coming to see the performance.

“I think she would be so proud of everybody and she would be extremely proud of her little girl.”

In a Facebook message Jemma wanted posted after her death she said she had lived a “wonderful” life.

The post said: “I didn’t want to die, didn’t want to leave you all but sadly it’s been the only thing in my life that I’ve not been able to control.

“I had the most amazing life albeit too short and I want you all to know you all played a part in making it so wonderful.”