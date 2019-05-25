North-east youngsters protest for eco rethink

Dozens of youngsters from the north-east have taken part in the latest round of climate change protests.

Pupils walked out of classrooms and stood outside Marischal College with banners as part of a worldwide event calling for more action to be taken to slow global warming.

About 40 children and university students gathered on the pavement in the city centre yesterday morning chanting: “What do we want? Climate action. When do we want it? Now!” while holding up signs.

Logistics co-ordinator for the Aberdeen Student Climate Network, Isabella Maria Engberg, 24, helped organise the protest and said that action was essential.

She highlighted that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had declared a climate emergency at a recent SNP conference.

The Aberdeen University student said: “Scotland has declared a climate emergency, but… it is just words. They have to act and we need to see policy being made.

“We have been told we have limited time to reduce our carbon emissions. Things must start happening now.

“We need to look into the future and actually see there is no future for oil.

“I am happy to see we have pupils here from Ellon, Stonehaven and Huntly. These people are taking their future seriously. Climate change is going to be a big problem for them.”

Lorenzo Croce, 23, a neuroscience and psychology student from Aberdeen University said: “The fact that we are here with people of every age shows we are doing something good.”

The strikes were inspired by student Greta Thunberg, who protested outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Her actions led to similar worldwide movements, inspiring youngsters to demand that authorities take more action.

Both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council confirmed pupils would not be punished for skipping school.