Children who go to Aberdeen after-school club like relaxed atmosphere and playing with friends, inspectors told

Children who go to an after-school club in the city told inspectors they enjoy attending and playing with their friends.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the club at Kirkhill Primary School, Cairngorm Gardens, Kincorth, on March 7, and have now published their report.

Up to 50 children can attend the club, which operates during term time.

Inspectors rated it “adequate” for care, support, management and leadership – the fourth best of six possible ratings.

“Children we spoke with all enjoyed attending the club, they liked playing with their friends and the relaxed atmosphere,” the report said.

It added: “They found staff to be nice and friendly and felt confident to speak with them about any concerns they might have.”

Inspectors said children from several schools attend the club and staff give consideration to ensuring they get on, helping to form positive relationship.

The report added: “Staff interacted in a sensitive and caring manner. This supported children to form strong attachments and feel secure.”

One parent told inspectors: “My daughter has attended this after-school club for four years and I have always been happy with the care she receives.

“She is always happy and provided with many varied activities.”