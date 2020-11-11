Youngsters Molly and Jessica raise £150 for charity with litter picks

Two young girls have made a generous donation to a north-east children’s charity after carrying out several litter picks in their local area.

Eight-year-old Mollie Booth and her sister Jessica, five, completed five litter pick-ups in total over the October school holidays, resulting in them raising £150 for AberNeccessities.

The sisters – who are from Laurencekirk – got the idea after their mum Lynn told them about the charity and its work, which involves supporting struggling children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

© Supplied by Lynn Booth

Lynn Booth said: “The litter picks came about after I told them about the charity AberNecessities.

“The girls couldn’t believe that some children in our area go without things that we all take for granted. Things includes items like underwear and toiletries.

“We always donate money to charity during the Christmas period instead of Christmas cards, so they decided this is who we’d donate to this year. But they then wondered if there was a way they could raise more money so they could buy more essentials to donate.

“Due to the current coronavirus restrictions and rules, we were quite restricted with what we could do so we all came up with the idea of doing a sponsored litter pick in the community.

“Mollie and Jessica decided to go out on five separate days during the recent October holidays to litter pick in different areas.

“Myself and their dad Scott joined them, but we did very little – I spent most of the time taking photos of the girls.”

Once the litter picks had been completed, Lynn decided to get in touch with AberNeccessities to query what items they were short of at the moment because “Mollie and Jessica wanted to buy things that were most needed”.

“The girls collected £150 in total and I took them to the shops to buy the goods,” Lynn added.

“They bought underwear for children aged five and over, lots of toiletries and also some selection boxes to spread some festive cheer.

© Supplied by Lynn Booth

“Unfortunately, they were unable to physically drop off the goods to AberNeccesities at this point as they are only open during the week, but I took them last week.”

Reflecting on Mollie and Jessica’s efforts, Lynn and her husband explained they are “so proud” of what their daughters have achieved.

Lynne said: “They showed such maturity and empathy and did not complain once about doing the little pick-ups.

“They were also really pleased with themselves that they made our village look a bit tidier, too, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask to do it again in the future.”

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities, said the kindness and generosity of the sisters is “truly inspiring”.

“It has been wonderful to receive the support from Mollie and Jessica for AberNecessities,” she added.

“By raising this money, and by purchasing essential items such as toiletries and underwear they are enabling us to continue to support children across the city and shire, for which we are sincerely grateful.

“They have also provided us with selection boxes which will be used throughout our festive campaign – providing little ones with a little touch of Christmas magic in the form of Christmas Eve boxes.

“The sense of community spirit across Aberdeen is remarkable and Mollie and Jessica are a real testament to that.”