Youngsters join CLAN to boost north-east cancer charity

A north-east charity has hosted an event to celebrate the contribution of young people to its services.

The first CLAN Young Ambassador festival was held earlier this month and was organised by the young people themselves.

Each of the organisers secured donations for raffle prizes, toys, chocolate and sweets.

As well as raising money for the charity, they also gained skills in business development, relationship management and communication through the planning of the event.

Young Ambassador Kaylay Smith said: “I wanted to become a part of the Young Ambassadors group to help raise funds for CLAN to support people affected by cancer. We have already organised the Youth Festival which raised an incredible £2,270.

“CLAN is a great place for people to get support and to just talk things through when faced with a cancer diagnosis. I’ve made so many new friends that I would never have met if it wasn’t for the group and our desire to help people in the community.”

CLAN Cancer Support’s young ambassadors group is made up of more than 40 youngsters aged between 12 and 17 who donate their time to raise awareness of the charity and help raise funds.

It consists of some children whose families have been directly affected by cancer, as well as those who want to help CLAN and develop their skills.

The group was brought together to promote friendship and encourage young people to help shape CLAN’s future. It also helps young people to develop useful life skills and experience.

Many of the group are already volunteering with CLAN through the Duke of Edinbugh and Saltire award schemes.

Kellie Strachan, CLAN Cancer Support centre manager, said: “Already the Young Ambassadors have supported many CLAN fundraising events from the fundraising walk to the Youth Festival and we look forward to the team members being involved in the charity on a wider level.

“We are still looking for more Young Ambassadors and members do not need to have had a previous association with CLAN or have been affected by cancer.”

CLAN supported more than 2,500 people last year and provided more than 6,000 complementary therapy sessions.

The charity has also recently announced the launch of its fundraising art trail, Light The North, which will see lighthouse sculptures placed along the north-east coast and in places where the charity works.