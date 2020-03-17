Youngsters invited to north-east careers event

A careers event aimed at school children is being held in a north-east town.

It takes place at Peterhead Academy on Thursday March 26 between 2.15 and 3pm.

Primary seven and secondary school pupils from across the town will be able to take part in the gathering, which will feature a number of businesses.

It has been organised by the Peterhead school cluster’s developing the young workforce group and is being supported by sponsorship from Fraserburgh-based Gray and Adams Ltd.

Firms from different sectors including finance, industry, oil and gas, engineering, public services, fishing and farming will all be at the event to speak to pupils.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen FC Community Trust will also be in attendance alongside Skills Development Scotland and representatives from NESCoL.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee, said: “P7 pupils will be encouraged to engage in conversation with stall holders through pre-planned tasks.

“One of the primary aims of the event is to raise pupil awareness of the world of work and, in particular, increase their knowledge of the different careers available to them, to help them hit the ground running in future work opportunities.”