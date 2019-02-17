Youngsters helping create new science lessons for north-east pupils

Schoolchildren in the north-east are helping younger pupils in a bid to secure a science award.

Aberdeenshire pupils, in P5 to P7 are devising STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) learning experiences for preschool and P1 and P2 youngsters.

The project, run by the Raising Aspirations in Science Education programme and Aberdeen Science Centre, will also see schools across Angus, Moray and Highland competing to win the STEM Champion awards.

Dr Kim Aplin, headteacher at Cairney Primary School, Huntly, said: “The children at both ends of the school have really embraced this experience.

“As well as being a lot of fun, it has really cemented their STEM learning and increased their confidence.”

More than 750 pupils are taking part and, if successful, there are plans to introduce the programme nationwide.