Youngsters given step on the jobs ladder

One of Aberdeen’s most progressive energy companies is encouraging more youngsters into the industry.

Sparrows Group, in Bridge of Don, is a global provider of energy engineering services, and is committed to attracting young people into the sector by supporting Foundation Apprenticeships.

Pupils can choose a Foundation Apprenticeship alongside their other s5 or S6 school subjects.

Young people get to combine their time at school with an employer such as Sparrows and a college or training company, with the incentive of a qualification at the same level as a Higher on completion.

There are 12 subjects on offer, including accountancy, food and drink technologies, and software development.

Ewen Kerr, the chief technical officer at Sparrows, is among those who are committed to the new school option and he spoke highly about its merits.

He said: “It’s important to encourage and support the next generation of engineers who will play an important role in the future.

“We have seven engineering Foundation Apprentices who are still at school but getting real experience of the workplace with Sparrows.

“This is a new subject choice for pupils, and we are excited about its potential, and how it creates a pathway between pupils in S5 and S6 and the next stage of their careers.

“The apprentices are able to come to us at least one day a month and they have access to a range of specialist skills, while we get access to local talent.

“Foundation Apprenticeships have our full backing and it is helping to engage the up-and-coming engineering cohort in Aberdeen.”

Director of Developing the Young Workforce North East Scotland, Mary Holland, said: “Foundation Apprenticeships provide an excellent opportunity for young people to experience the world of work in a focused way while still at school.

“Getting practical experience with a business can help pupils make more informed choices about whether a career or sector is for them, while the qualification they gain is fully accredited and recognised by future employers at the same level as a higher.”

For more information visit apprenticeships.scot/foundation