Youngsters found ‘tombstoning’ off north-east harbour warned by coastguard

Coastguard officers are reminding the public about the dangers of ‘tombstoning’ after reports of youngsters jumping into the sea at a north-east harbour.

At 3.47pm today Aberdeen Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) received reports of young persons tombstoning at Stonehaven Harbour.

Officers from Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) attended and gave safety advice.

A statement by Angus and Mearns HM Coastguard said: “Jumping from height into water can be extremely dangerous.

“Cold water shock, entrapment and shallow water present just some of the dangers posed by tombstoning.

“During these unprecedented times, should you get into difficulty, we will come to your aid.

“However, we urge that the public recognise that actions such as these put the Emergency Services at unnecessary risk.”

As part of the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s UK Drowning Prevention Week, people are encouraged to visit the official website to learn more: www.rlss.org.uk/drowning-prevention-week