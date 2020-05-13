North-east youngsters encouraged to sign up for online safety event

North-east youngsters are being encouraged to sign up for an online safety event.

The event, which will take place on Facebook Live, will include a question and answer session with DS Lesley Clark from Police Scotland and online safety expert, Hannah Bennett from the Aberdeen Child Protection Team.

It will take place on tomorrow from 7pm to 8pm.

A statement from North East Police Division read: “If you, your child or your school parent council or group would like to send a question for us to answer we would love to hear from you.

“Please send questions to info@cybersafescotland.org with a note as to whether you would like us to consider them as an anonymous question or a group.

“You can also ask us a question on the night about anything relating to online child protection and any questions you might have about how to protect children online.”

The event will be held at www.facebook.com/cybersafescot