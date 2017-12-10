North-east youngsters donate to help homeless people this Xmas

Four truckloads of Christmas gifts have been delivered to a homeless charity.

Aberdeen Cyrenians received the donations courtesy of Balmedie Primary School and the wider community.

Delivered by special elves from the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route(AWPR), workers were more than delighted to be handing over the food, clothing and toiletries.

Pupils from Balmedie Primary School collected the donations during a dress as you like day.

Members of the community were also urged to donate and hand items in to the school or Co-op in the village.

The delivery was pushed back yesterday morning following blizzard conditions that saw the school opening late and having to close early.

Marice McKay, school admini-strator, said: “We probably have another third of the donations to drop off but they weren’t here due to a lot of children being snowed in.

“The school is delighted with how much it was able to donate.”

AWPR workers delivered the donations to the Aberdeen Cyrenians base on Summer Street.

Kirstie Golightly, AWPR community liaison officer, said: “It is hugely important to us to be involved in donations like this.

“We endeavour to leave a lasting legacy once the AWPR project is finished and our staff are only too delighted to help.

“It’s fantastic to bring all this food here and there is a real sense of pride from everyone involved in the project. We do get looks when we are driving down the street so it is great we can help out the community like this.”

Lynsey Allan, head of services at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “It is incredible, we are overwhelmed by the public support we get every year. The amount of food we have received will allow us to distribute more than 2,000 food parcels that go out from our offices.”

