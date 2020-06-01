Youngsters design cards for elderly Aberdeen residents

North-east youngsters have been designing cards for pensioners.

The Rotary Club of Aberdeen Bon Accord organised the project with Mears Care, which has seen care workers deliver the messages to older people in their own homes.

A care provider, Mears Care Scotland visits people at home to allow them to live independently with support.

It said it believes the initiative has reached between 3,000 to 4,000 people through all the different organisations approached.

One of the cards sent was designed by 11-year-old Beth.

She drew a picture of a rabbit and a flower, with the message “where flowers bloom so does hope”.

President of Rotary Club Aberdeen Bon Accord Iain Macdonald said he was overwhelmed by the response and the corresponding thank you messages the rotary has received.

Service manager Nicola Keenan said: “We were delighted when Rotary approached us with this idea. I have one card here and the message inside says – I do not know you personally, but I hope my picture makes you smile. Stay Safe! Spencer, aged 9.

“Taking these cards out to those we care for who live independently in their own homes with our care and support, has made an enormous difference. Thank you Rotary and thank you to all the young people who have taken part in this project.

“Our care workers have been at the forefront in this crisis, looking after people in their own homes, in their own communities.

“They have all worked tirelessly to follow guidelines and keep everyone safe and deliver essential care to enable people to remain living independently at home. I personally would like to say an enormous thank you to the care workers in my team, for what they are doing to stay on track during Covid-19.”

