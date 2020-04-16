Youngsters delighted after Paw Patrol’s Chase heads out with north-east police

Children in a north-east town were delighted to spot Paw Patrol’s Chase out and about with officers yesterday.

The popular kids’ character was out on patrol with PC McLeod in Elgin yesterday helping youngsters understand the lockdown.

Chase took time out to visit the Moray town and ask children to stay home, only go out for essentials and to stay more than 2m away from other people.

And parents have taken to social media to thank those involved for their efforts.

PAW-PATROL WITH PC MCLEOD 🐾PC McLeod has been out on paw-patrol in Elgin with special colleague, PD Chase. They had a… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

One mum said: “He was awesome. My little girl was so excited as we went to wave and clap from our window.”

Another added: “Thank you so much for doing this. My little girl loved it. Such a lovely thing to do, especially for the little ones.

Other parents were eager to know if he could visit their town, with families in Bridge of Don, Stonehaven and Kinloss all eager to see PD Chase.