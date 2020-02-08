Aberdeen youngsters look to build the future

School pupils took part in a construction challenge at Aberdeen Football Club.

Almost 100 S2 pupils from across the area participated in the final of the Build Your Future school construction challenge.

The scheme was launched by Grampian Construction Training in August and organised in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board.

The Banchory Academy team were overall winners, with second place going to Kemnay Academy and third place taken by Ellon Academy.

Grampian Construction Training chairman Jim Buchan said: “We are absolutely delighted at how well the first Build Your Future challenge has been received by the schools, colleges, universities and businesses of the north-east.”