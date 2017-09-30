Young volunteers from Aberdeen hoping to nab cash for trips and tents

Members of a police youth scheme are hoping they can cop a share of a cash giveaway.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) want to sweep up some of a £15,000 giveaway, which would go towards a Christmas trip and buying new tents.

Nicola Gillies, a group co-ordinator with PSYV Aberdeen, said: “The group currently has 19 youths and five adult volunteers.

“We have so far carried out more than 1,500 volunteering hours this year helping out at various events including Bucksburn Police Station open day, Operation Trinity motorbike crime leaflet drop, the Great Aberdeen Run, the Celebrate Aberdeen parade and lots more.

“As well as volunteering, we meet once a week where we do various activities including police knowledge, drill and fitness.

“We also carry out visits to various partners including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

PSYV Aberdeen’s 19 youth members range in age from 13 to17.

They meet weekly and members take part in group exercises and also carry out various volunteering services in the community, including litter picks.

Nicola added: “If we are lucky enough to land a share of the money we would use this towards funding our Christmas adventure trip and buying new pop-up tents for use at volunteering events.”

Recently, the group took part in the Aberdeen Care Experienced Champion Board meeting held at Nelson Street police station.

The meeting provided a platform for young people to talk directly to city council staff, councillors and service providers to ensure decisions which affect their lives are informed by their own experiences.

PSYV Aberdeen is based at Queen Street police station.

The groups entering CommunitEE Chest who collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with between £500 and £5,000.

Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500, those with between 31 and 60 could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with a chance of bagging £5,000.