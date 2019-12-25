Young volunteer Lewis raises £200 for north-east charity

A young volunteer has raised £200 for a north-east charity.

Lewis McGregor, 16, decided organise a raffle to fundraise for the foodbank at Tillydrone Community Flat to help struggling families.

The teenager, from Northfield, originally started working with charity Future Choices, based at the Inchgarth Community Centre, before setting his sights on a different challenge.

His raffle was drawn at the centre.

Gina Walker received a £50 voucher for Finnies the Jeweller, while Heather Buchan won a pair of earrings from the city centre store.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman David Forbes said: “Lewis wanted to strive to help those that will need to use a foodbank this year and with this incredible donation, he’s completed his goal.

“The support from Finnies the Jewellers and the general public has been incredible and Lewis and I cannot thank them all enough.

“Lewis’s energy and enthusiasm in supporting those most vulnerable is a prime example of what the young generation should aspire to be.”