North-east children’s views wanted by police

North-east children are being asked to share their views on crime and safety in a bid to boost policing.

Police Scotland has launched an online survey aimed at improving its interaction with youngsters.

It is open to children aged 12 to 18 and once the submission deadline ends in December, officers will use the information to change how they communicate with children.

Questions include “Do you feel safe where you live?” and “what worries you most about where you live?”

They are also being asked how they prefer to contact police or hear from them, with options including phone, text, social media and face-to-face.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The information provided will help us shape ways to make 12 to 18-year-olds feel confident to report crime, get information or advice and give us their feedback.”

Superintendent David Pettigrew encouraged youngsters to fill out the surveys using iPads at the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow yesterday.

He told the Evening Express: “Traditionally, much of our engagement has focused on older age groups, yet 20% of the population are young people.

“We know the younger generation prefers to communicate in different ways and we will adapt our communication with them if that is what they tell us.”

An Aberdeen City Youth Council spokesman said: “We’re glad Police Scotland are listening to the voices of young people by reaching out to us in this survey.

“As our core aims are to ensure young people are listened to across Aberdeen we welcome this new consultation and hope as many people as possible complete the survey.”

Visit tinyurl.com/policeyouthsurvey to see the survey and take part.