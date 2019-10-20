Young people put forward ideas for improving north-east

Moray’s new Youth Voice initiative has been launched by young people in the area.

More than 40 11 to 25-year-olds put themselves forward for election ahead of an official launch of the forum at the Scottish Parliament early next year.

Prospective candidates presented their manifestos and demonstrated their passion for the issues they face at an event in Elgin last week.

They are seeking to represent the LGBTQI+ community, young carers, young people who have been in care, the disabled, those in the armed forces and other interested groups.

Members spent the day discussing how they want to shape youth work and spoke about their priorities, which will be fed back to Youthlink Scotland.

Moray Council’s youth engagement team leader Fiona Herd said: “Our young people told us they didn’t feel they had any influence or control in issues that affect them.

“It was clear they need a mechanism to have their voice heard and actively participate in democracy and social change.

“The Youth Engagement Team, along with other organisations including Elgin Youth Café, the Loft Youth Project in Keith, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, Army Welfare and secondary schools, encouraged young people to nominate themselves for election to Moray Youth Voice.

“The day itself was incredibly inspiring.”