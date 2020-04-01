Young people on limited budgets will struggle during coronavirus crisis, says Aberdeen charity boss

An Aberdeen charity boss has said it will become harder for the young to self-isolate on limited budgets as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Leona McDermid, Aberdeen Foyer’s chief executive, spoke of the work being done by the charity in a joint campaign supported by the Evening Express and Original 106 in the midst of the pandemic.

The Foyer teamed up with Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE and Social Bite and formed a partnership called AC2U to help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access essential goods.

Leona said Aberdeen Foyer, which aims to tackle youth homelessness and support people to achieve positive outcomes across the north-east, is helping to distribute food to people at risk of homelessness.

She said: “Having access to food when you have recently experienced homelessness is so important and as this crisis deepens it becomes harder for our young people who need to self-isolate and stay at home to do so on very limited budgets. By working together we will do our best to ensure young people have access to nutritious food during these challenging times.

“This week we have been able to distribute 55 sandwich bags three days a week from Social Bite to our tenants all of whom are young people living on their own. Our staff will be supporting distribution along with our partners as safely as possible as demand increases to reach more young people and adults who are self-isolating and have no one else to support them.”

And Leona said it wasn’t just food that was important for young people’s welfare.

She added: “Being able to stay connected is vital and our young people desperately need access to smartphones/tablets, data and wifi to help reduce loneliness, allow them to continue with learning and supporting their mental and physical health whilst staying at home.

“We hope to begin to address this too using the food distribution networks to get vital kit as well as food supplies to people who need it..”

